PHOTOS: Final Four teams hold open practice at the Alamodome

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Workers make final preparations around the Men's NCAA Final Four college basketball court at the Alamodome, Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Final Four mania has arrived in San Antonio.

Just ahead of Saturday’s semifinals, the teams are holding open practices at the Alamodome for Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday.

At this free event that’s open to the public, fans can watch open team practices and participate in family-friendly interactive activities. Click here for the schedule.

The Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday was held at the Alamodome on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Here are some of the scenes from Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday at the Alamodome.

Florida Gators

The Florida Gators practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

The Florida Gators practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

The Florida Gators practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

The Florida Gators practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

The Florida Gators hold a press conference at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)

The Auburn Tigers practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)

The Auburn Tigers practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)

The Auburn Tigers practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)





The Auburn Tigers practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)

The Auburn Tigers practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)

The Auburn Tigers practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)

Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars hold a press conference at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)

