Will the NCAA March Madness Music Festival be canceled in San Antonio due to storms?

SAN ANTONIO – As the 2025 March Madness Music Festival approaches, concerns about the possibility of storms arriving during the event are growing.

Big names in music will take the stage during the free event taking place from April 4-6 at the Tower Park in Hemisfair.

However, anyone planning to attend the Friday concert featuring Pitbull and Doechii, be aware that the concert will most likely be impacted by the storms.

A cool front will arrive late Friday, bringing a chance of storms Friday afternoon through Saturday. The heaviest rainfall will fall north of the San Antonio area, but some places could pick up some more much-needed rain.

NCAA officials said the festival will take place rain or shine.

An NCAA spokesperson told KSAT Thursday afternoon that they are monitoring the weather with the National Weather Service.

If severe weather or lightning becomes a factor, officials said they will release updates on the Men’s Final Four App.

NCAA officials said that umbrellas are NOT permitted inside the festival. However, an NCAA spokesperson told KSAT umbrellas are allowed at the Alamodome and the Tip-Off Tailgate.

An NCAA spokesperson sent KSAT the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“Our colleagues at the National Weather Service are monitoring the weather. If there is a delay, the best resource for information is the Men’s Final Four app (https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/mens-final-four-app). That is the most immediate communication we have with concertgoers. Rain will not impede the concerts, but if there is lightening in the area, the NWS in partnership with the NCAA will make the call about any delay."

Our KSAT Weather Authority team does not expect to see any weather issues for Saturday night’s and Sunday night’s concerts.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s, so you may want to bring a light jacket!

