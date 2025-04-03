Final Four maps: Free music festival, tailgate, fan fest just steps apart in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 Men’s Final Four tournament is returning to San Antonio for the first time since 2018.

New changes to the cityscape provide new connectivity for fans hopping between events.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what this new setup looks like for the Final Four festivities:

Civic Park:

Civic Park, part of Hemisfair, opened in 2023. The new park was created to provide more green space in the city and function as a location for future outdoor events.

The 7-acre park will serve that purpose for the 2025 Final Four Tailgate from April 4-7.

Civic Park features

825-foot walkway called The Promenade

189 trees

1.5 acre Great Lawn

Access to the River Walk

Tailgate events

Watch parties of Men’s and Women’s Final Four

Basketball-themed activities and games

Food and drink vendors

Giveaways

During the 2018 Final Four, San Antonio also hosted a tailgate, but it was held outside of the Alamodome. Now, with the tailgate at Civic Park, it will be in closer proximity to other events.

Tip-Off Tailgate events are free and open to the public, according to the NCAA. (NCAA)

Tower Park

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival, a free event, will take place at Tower Park, also located at Hemisfair.

Attendees at the tailgate are just steps away from where the music festival will take place.

Festival Performers:

Friday, April 4: Pitbull, Doechii and Ravyn Lenae

Saturday, April 5: Jelly Roll, T-Pain and Willow Avalon

Sunday, April 6: Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Benson Boone and Brothers Osborne

In 2018, getting between the tailgate and festival would take a roughly 15-minute walk, including crossing under the highway. Now, visitors can flow between venues in less than five minutes on foot.

For those not interested in festival crowds, people can hangout at the tailgate while likely still hearing echoing music from the performances.

March Madness Music Festival map. (NCAA)

Final Four Fan Fest

Even closer to the tailgate is the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, home to the Final Four Fan Fest.

The Fan Fest will also take place throughout the weekend, featuring games, celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings and more.

Hours will be:

Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 4

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 5

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 6

Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 7

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here. The event is free for children 12 years old and younger

There is direct access from Civic Park to the convention center entrance.

Click here for more Final Four coverage from KSAT.

Men’s Final Four Fan Fest (NCAA)

Read also: