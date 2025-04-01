Final Four road closures, traffic guide for downtown San Antonio

Several streets will be closed for NCAA March Madness events this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed this weekend with Final Four festivities at the Alamodome and Hemisfair.

If you’re planning to attend the games, the March Madness Music Festival, the Tip-Off Tailgate, or any Final Four events downtown, you should be aware of street closures to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Here’s your guide to navigating traffic downtown.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed 24 hours daily, according to the NCAA website:

Wednesday, April 2 – Monday, April 7

Montana Street

Friday, April 4 – Monday, April 7

Nueva Street (South Alamo Street to Hemisfair Boulevard)

Friday, April 4, Saturday, April 5 & Monday, April 7

Interstate 37 access road from Cesar Chavez exit to Montana Street, Gonzales Street, Hoefgen Avenue

Monday, March 31 – Tuesday, April 8 (6 a.m. - midnight)

South Alamo Street from Commerce Street to Cesar Chavez Boulevard

The following are daily closures, according to the NCAA website:

Friday, April 4

2 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.: Nueva Street from St. Mary’s Street to Dwyer Avenue

8 p.m. to midnight: Northbound Dwyer at Old Guilbeau Street

Saturday, April 5

12:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Nueva Street from St. Mary’s Street to Dwyer Avenue

8 p.m. to midnight: Northbound Dwyer at Old Guilbeau Street

Sunday, April 6

Noon to midnight: Nueva Street from St. Mary’s Street to Dwyer Avenue

8 p.m. to midnight: Northbound Dwyer at Old Guilbeau Street

Alamo Street will temporarily reopen amid construction due to the Final Four.

The City of San Antonio has made temporary fixes to accommodate pedestrian and vehicular traffic, including repaving the road, creating pedestrian paths and adjusting lighting, sidewalks and fencing, a Public Works spokesperson previously told KSAT.

The temporary fixes will be removed at some point after the event so crews can continue construction. It is expected to cost $800,000.

Rideshare lots

NCAA officials recommend public transportation, biking or utilizing a Rideshare app since the downtown parking garages will fill quickly.

Use one of the following rideshare locations as your destination in the rideshare app:

West Rideshare Lot: 700 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd. near Indianola Street

East Rideshare Lot: 625 S. Cherry St. (Lot B of Alamodome)

VIA Park & Ride

VIA’s Park & Ride service will be available during the Final Four weekend.

Parking will be available at the following two locations:

All buses will drop off riders at East Nueva Street and Jack White Way.

Park & Ride fares cost $2.60 roundtrip ($1.30 each way). Discounts are also available to students, seniors and other populations.

April 4: Service to the events begins at 2:30 p.m., and return service to parking lots ends at midnight.

April 5: Service starts at 1 p.m., with return service concluding at midnight.

April 6: Service begins at 12:30 p.m., and return service ends at 11:30 p.m.

Parking

Those attending Final Four or related events are encouraged to use the SAPark mobile app for parking information.

The following map shows City of San Antonio-owned parking locations.

No public parking will be available at the Alamo.

City parking garages downtown. (KSAT)

