Other big events happening in downtown San Antonio during Final Four weekend

(Courtesy, the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture)

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is set to come alive for Final Four weekend, and there’s a jam-packed schedule of events to attend beyond the games.

The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7.

Recommended Videos

>> When is the Final Four in San Antonio? Everything you need to know

The event is expected to attract over 100,000 out-of-town visitors during the weekend.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there are plenty of events for the whole family.

NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One

The NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest will bring a weekend full of activities in celebration of Final Four.

Located at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, fans can experience interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings and more.

Hours will be:

Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 4

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 5

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 6

Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 7

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here. The event is free for children 12 years old and younger.

Men’s Final Four Fan Fest (NCAA)

NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Several big names in music will take the stage at this year’s NCAA March Madness Music Festival. Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Chris Stapleton are among just some of the artists announced for the free event.

The festival is scheduled from Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6 at Tower Park at Hemisfair.

The March Madness Music Festival is a non-ticketed event that is free and open to the public.

The NCAA is urging people to arrive early, as officials will close the park once capacity is reached. People can start lining up at 7 a.m. on the days of the festivals.

For a full list of the singers scheduled to perform, click here.

March Madness Music Festival map. (NCAA)

Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday

At this free event that’s open to the public, fans can watch open team practices and participate in family-friendly interactive activities. Top senior student-athletes from across the country will also compete in the Reese’s NABC All-Star Game.

Doors open at the Alamodome at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 4.

For more information, click the link here.

NCAA Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate presented by Nissan

The Tip-Off Tailgate will feature free watch parties at Civic Park for both the men’s and women’s Final Four games and activities for the whole family.

Hours will be:

3-11 p.m. on Friday, April 4

1:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 5

Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 6

3-11 p.m. on Monday, April 7

For more information, click the link here.

Tip-Off Tailgate events are free and open to the public, according to the NCAA. (NCAA)

River Rally

Fans can cheer on the teams’ bands and cheer squads as they float down the River Walk during this floating pep rally ahead of the Final Four games.

The River Rally will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, at the Rivercenter Lagoon at River Walk.

For more information, click the link here.

NCAA Men’s Final Four Dribble presented by Buick

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 6, thousands of children will showcase their dribbling skills on a one-mile course at Travis Park, crossing the finish line at the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest.

For more information, click the link here.

Championship River Parade

The newly crowned NCAA champions will be celebrated with a post-game parade down the River Walk on Monday, April 7.

The winning team will float into the Arneson River Theatre to receive the NABC trophy.

More Final Four coverage on KSAT.com: