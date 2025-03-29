Texas Eats: Final Four Weekend - Best San Antonio Restaurants Near the NCAA March Madness Action

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats:
Valero Texas Open
Date: April 3-6, 2025
Where: 23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78261 - JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
Tickets are available now for the Valero Texas Open 2025!
La Gloria
San Antonio International Airport | Terminal A
When you’re traveling through the San Antonio International Airport, be sure to stop by Chef Johnny Hernandez’s La Gloria located in Terminal A. To celebrate the Final Four, they have a special michelada drink -- available for a limited time.
Smoke Shack
San Antonio International Airport | Terminal A
When you’re traveling through the San Antonio International Airport, be sure to stop by Chris Conger’s Smoke Shack located in Terminal A. To celebrate the Final Four, they have a special BBQ Platter for $44.44.
Beercode Kitchen & Bar
San Antonio International Airport | Terminal A
When you’re traveling through the San Antonio International Airport, be sure to stop by Beercode Kitchen & Bar located in Terminal A. To celebrate the Final Four, they have a special cocktail called the Fourange.
Box St. All Day
623 Hemisfair Blvd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78205
When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by Box St. All Day for their signature aguachile dish. This is located near Yanaguana Park and the newly opened Civic Park.
La Panaderia - Downtown
301 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by La Panaderia which is offering a nutella concha for March Madness.
Schilo’s German-Texan Restaurant
424 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by Schilo’s -- an iconic San Antonio restaurant that’s been open since 1917 and has their own signature root beer.
Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
722 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by Rosario’s in Southtown for some traditional Mexican fare.
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
518 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by Dough Pizzeria Napoletana near Yanaguana Park for some wood-fired pizzas.
Mi Tierra Cafe
In 1947, the Cortez Family opened up Mi Tierra which has become a landmark in the San Antonio community. The panaderia was added in 1955 offering a variety of traditional Mexican pastries and pan dulce.
Elise Cuisine
4135 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217
This week on Texas Eats, we highlight the City of San Antonio’s Por Vida program which works with local San Antonio restaurants to foster healthier eating habits. Visit SA.gov/health for more information.
