Texas Eats: Final Four Weekend - Best San Antonio Restaurants Near the NCAA March Madness Action

This week on Texas Eats:

Valero Texas Open 2025 - Spectrum Catering (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Valero Texas Open

Date: April 3-6, 2025

Where: 23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78261 - JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Tickets are available now for the Valero Texas Open 2025!

La Gloria - Inside the San Antonio International Airport (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

La Gloria

San Antonio International Airport | Terminal A

When you’re traveling through the San Antonio International Airport, be sure to stop by Chef Johnny Hernandez’s La Gloria located in Terminal A. To celebrate the Final Four, they have a special michelada drink -- available for a limited time.

Smoke Shack - Inside the San Antonio International Airport (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Smoke Shack

San Antonio International Airport | Terminal A

When you’re traveling through the San Antonio International Airport, be sure to stop by Chris Conger’s Smoke Shack located in Terminal A. To celebrate the Final Four, they have a special BBQ Platter for $44.44.

Beercode Kitchen & Bar - Inside the San Antonio International Airport (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Beercode Kitchen & Bar

San Antonio International Airport | Terminal A

When you’re traveling through the San Antonio International Airport, be sure to stop by Beercode Kitchen & Bar located in Terminal A. To celebrate the Final Four, they have a special cocktail called the Fourange.

Box Street All Day (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Box St. All Day

623 Hemisfair Blvd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78205

When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by Box St. All Day for their signature aguachile dish. This is located near Yanaguana Park and the newly opened Civic Park.

La Panaderia - Downtown (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

La Panaderia - Downtown

301 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by La Panaderia which is offering a nutella concha for March Madness.

Schilo's (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Schilo’s German-Texan Restaurant

424 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by Schilo’s -- an iconic San Antonio restaurant that’s been open since 1917 and has their own signature root beer.

Rosario's (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar

722 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by Rosario’s in Southtown for some traditional Mexican fare.

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

518 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When you’re downtown in San Antonio, stop by Dough Pizzeria Napoletana near Yanaguana Park for some wood-fired pizzas.

Mi Tierra Cafe

Historic Market Square

In 1947, the Cortez Family opened up Mi Tierra which has become a landmark in the San Antonio community. The panaderia was added in 1955 offering a variety of traditional Mexican pastries and pan dulce.

Elise Cuisine - Por Vida (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Elise Cuisine

4135 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217

This week on Texas Eats, we highlight the City of San Antonio’s Por Vida program which works with local San Antonio restaurants to foster healthier eating habits. Visit SA.gov/health for more information.

