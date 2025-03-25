What you can and can’t bring to 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival will take place from April 4 to April 6 at Tower Park at Hemisfair.

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is just around the corner.

The free festival will be held at Tower Park at Hemisfair and tips off the full weekend of the men’s Final Four festivities throughout downtown San Antonio.

Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Doechii and Benson Boone are among just some of the artists scheduled to perform at the events, which run from Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6.

Before heading out to enjoy the concerts, be aware of what items are allowed at the festival and which items must be left at home.

All attendees and bags will be subject to search upon entry. Failure to comply with venue and event management will result in denial of entry, according to the NCAA.

Bag policy:

The following bags are approved for the festival:

Clear plastic bag 12 x 6 x 12 inches

Clear fanny pack 12 x 6 x 12 inches

A gallon-size clear plastic storage bag

Clear backpack 12 x 6 x 12 inches

Clutch purse 5.5 x 8.5 inches or 3 x 4 inches

Bags larger than 5.5 x 8.5 inches are prohibited, but clear, plastic bags up to 12 x 6 x 12 inches are permitted

The following bags are prohibited at the festival, unless they meet the requirements listed above:

Backpack

Purse

Camera bag

Binoculars case

Fanny pack

Seat cushion

Printed pattern plastic bag

Cooler

Briefcase

Luggage of any kind

Computer bag

Items allowed inside the festival:

Hats

Sunglasses

Earplugs

Sunscreen (no aerosol)

One factory-sealed bottle of water, 20 ounces or fewer (only one bottle per person)

Empty refillable bottle

Phone charging case or phone charger

Simple strollers

Items prohibited inside the festival

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Artificial noisemakers or noisemaking devices of any kind

Balls or any object that can be used as a projectile

Cameras with professional lenses longer than 3 inches, GoPros, video records and mono/tripods

Smoking, e-cigarettes and vapes

Outside food and beverage and containers of any kind (except for guests with medical and dietary needs)

Alcohol

Fireworks or weapons of any kind, including but not limited to firearms and knives

Concealed and open carry (state laws apply to active Texas law enforcement)

Folding chairs, stools or other seating devices

Blankets

Illegal substances

Laser pointers

Umbrellas

Poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie sticks

Signs, flags or banners of any size

Unmanned aircraft systems/radio-controlled model aircraft

Segways, skateboards and hoverboards

Personal carts, wagons or other large rolling devices (except simple strollers)

Obscene or indecent clothing or signs

Any other items determined by event management to be dangerous or inappropriate

Nonpermitted items should be discarded or returned to the guest’s vehicle. The NCAA encourages attendees to store items left in vehicles out of sight.

Temporary lockers are not available, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Mobile charging stations provided by AT&T will be available on festival grounds and near the Cantina.

Don’t forget, the festival is cashless, so be sure to bring debit and credit cards. Apple Pay and similar payment methods will also be accepted.

For more information on festival policies, click the link here.

March Madness Music Festival map. (NCAA)

