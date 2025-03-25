What you can and can’t bring to 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is just around the corner.
The free festival will be held at Tower Park at Hemisfair and tips off the full weekend of the men’s Final Four festivities throughout downtown San Antonio.
Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Doechii and Benson Boone are among just some of the artists scheduled to perform at the events, which run from Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6.
Before heading out to enjoy the concerts, be aware of what items are allowed at the festival and which items must be left at home.
All attendees and bags will be subject to search upon entry. Failure to comply with venue and event management will result in denial of entry, according to the NCAA.
Bag policy:
The following bags are approved for the festival:
- Clear plastic bag 12 x 6 x 12 inches
- Clear fanny pack 12 x 6 x 12 inches
- A gallon-size clear plastic storage bag
- Clear backpack 12 x 6 x 12 inches
- Clutch purse 5.5 x 8.5 inches or 3 x 4 inches
- Bags larger than 5.5 x 8.5 inches are prohibited, but clear, plastic bags up to 12 x 6 x 12 inches are permitted
The following bags are prohibited at the festival, unless they meet the requirements listed above:
- Backpack
- Purse
- Camera bag
- Binoculars case
- Fanny pack
- Seat cushion
- Printed pattern plastic bag
- Cooler
- Briefcase
- Luggage of any kind
- Computer bag
Items allowed inside the festival:
- Hats
- Sunglasses
- Earplugs
- Sunscreen (no aerosol)
- One factory-sealed bottle of water, 20 ounces or fewer (only one bottle per person)
- Empty refillable bottle
- Phone charging case or phone charger
- Simple strollers
Items prohibited inside the festival
- Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)
- Artificial noisemakers or noisemaking devices of any kind
- Balls or any object that can be used as a projectile
- Cameras with professional lenses longer than 3 inches, GoPros, video records and mono/tripods
- Smoking, e-cigarettes and vapes
- Outside food and beverage and containers of any kind (except for guests with medical and dietary needs)
- Alcohol
- Fireworks or weapons of any kind, including but not limited to firearms and knives
- Concealed and open carry (state laws apply to active Texas law enforcement)
- Folding chairs, stools or other seating devices
- Blankets
- Illegal substances
- Laser pointers
- Umbrellas
- Poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie sticks
- Signs, flags or banners of any size
- Unmanned aircraft systems/radio-controlled model aircraft
- Segways, skateboards and hoverboards
- Personal carts, wagons or other large rolling devices (except simple strollers)
- Obscene or indecent clothing or signs
- Any other items determined by event management to be dangerous or inappropriate
Nonpermitted items should be discarded or returned to the guest’s vehicle. The NCAA encourages attendees to store items left in vehicles out of sight.
Temporary lockers are not available, so be sure to plan accordingly.
Mobile charging stations provided by AT&T will be available on festival grounds and near the Cantina.
Don’t forget, the festival is cashless, so be sure to bring debit and credit cards. Apple Pay and similar payment methods will also be accepted.
For more information on festival policies, click the link here.
