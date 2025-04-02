WATCH LIVE at 2 PM: KSAT previews Final Four matchups, weather, free concerts

Civic Park in Hemisfair will host the Men's Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate presented by Nissan.

SAN ANTONIO – The NCAA Men’s Final Four is set to take center stage this weekend at the Alamodome.

The matchups kick off at 5:09 p.m. Saturday when the Florida Gators face off against the Auburn Tigers in the first national semifinal. The second game features the Houston Cougars taking on the Duke Blue Devils at 7:49 p.m. Saturday.

The winners will go head-to-head on Monday at the championship game at the Alamodome.

In addition to the basketball games, numerous major events are scheduled to take place downtown during the Final Four.

From the free March Madness Music Festival to game previews to the weather forecast, KSAT is providing extensive coverage of the Final Four weekend.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, KSAT’s Myra Arthur will host a livestream to talk about everything you need to know for Final Four weekend.

You can watch that livestream at the top of this article, on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube page.

A replay of the livestream will air later that night at 7:30 p.m., following KSAT Sports Now.

Fans can also visit KSAT.com for the latest information on the Final Four weekend, including a full lineup of free performances by various singers and bands.

