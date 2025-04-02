Where to park downtown during Final Four, March Madness Music Festival

SAN ANTONIO – With thousands expected to visit downtown San Antonio for the Men’s NCAA Final Four weekend, it’s crucial to know where to park to ensure a slam dunk of a visit.

The games will be held inside the Alamodome, and the free concerts will be held at the Tower Park in Hemisfair.

Take a look at parking options available during the Final Four weekend:

Alamodome parking

According to the Alamodome’s website, during peak traffic times, northbound Cherry Street will be closed at East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

On Friday, April 4, basketball fans heading to the Reese’s Men’s Final Four can find free public parking in Lot B, though space is limited. Free ADA parking will be offered in Lot A on a first-come, first-served basis, with both lots opening at 9 a.m.

During the semifinal games on Saturday, April 5, there will be NO public parking available, with only ADA parking permitted. The lot will open at 1 p.m.

On Monday, April 7, only ADA parking will be available during the championship game. The lot will open at 3:30 p.m.

Anyone purchasing ADA spaces must present a valid ADA license plate or placard on the day of the event, according to the NCAA’s website. The space must be used by a person with a disability.

Public parking

Public parking is available at different downtown lots and garages.

The Alamodome’s website states the San Antonio Marriott RiverCenter, East Crockett Street and East Commerce Street garages are among some locations where attendees can choose to park.

Other nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio website include:

City Tower Garage: Located at 60 N. Flores St. Parking is free from 7 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. every Sunday, according to the city’s website.

Convention Center Garage: Located at 41 S. Bowie St. and 850 E. Commerce St.

Houston/Nolan Lot: Located at Houston at Elm under the Interstate 37 underpass.

Martinez Parking Lot: Located at South Alamo and Martinez streets.

S Alamo Street: Located at 418 S. Alamo St.

Houston Street Garage: Located at 111 College St.

Plan ahead

Our KSAT Weather Authority team expects a cool front to arrive late Friday, bringing a game-changing chance of storms Friday afternoon through Saturday.

With that said, anyone heading out to the March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair will most likely be impacted by storms Friday night.

If severe weather or lightning becomes a factor, officials will release updates on the Men’s Final Four App.

Also, be aware of street closures this weekend. For a guide to navigating through traffic downtown, click here.

The NCAA’s website recommends using public transportation, biking, walking or a Rideshare app since parking will be limited.

Rideshare will be available in Lot B for people attending Final Four games. For those attending the events at Hemisfair, there will be a rideshare lot at Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Indianola Street.

If you prefer public transportation, VIA Park & Ride will be available for attendees this weekend. Service will depart from Crossroads Park & Ride and Blossom Athletic Center. For more information, click here.

