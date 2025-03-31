What’s flying above San Antonio? Capital One launches Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson blimps ahead of Final Four

KSAT Connect users share photos of Capital One's blimps featuring basketball Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Magic Johnson in the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO – Capital One has launched two blimps featuring basketball Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Magic Johnson, and both were seen soaring over San Antonio ahead of Final Four.

The blimps are part of Capital One’s promotional campaign that leads up to the highly anticipated tournament in the Alamodome and the Capital One Jamfest in Hemisfair’s Tower Park.

According to an Instagram post from Capital One, the “Chuck” blimp was created last year. “Chuck” has returned to the skies for the March Madness finale in the Alamo City.

This year, the “Chuck” blimp is joined by the larger “Magic” blimp, the company said.

Basketball fans are gearing up for the NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend from April 4-7, with the matchups set for Saturday: Florida will face Auburn, and Duke will take on Houston.

The final two teams will face off for the championship title on Monday, April 7, at the Alamodome. This is the fifth time the venue will host the March Madness finale.

Have you seen the blimp flying across San Antonio? Share your photos and videos of it on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online!

Check out these KSAT Connect users sharing their exciting captures of the blimp in action:

