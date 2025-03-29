San Antonio businesses prepare for economic boost ahead of the Final Four

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is bracing for a massive influx of people as the Final Four approaches, with city officials predicting more than 100,000 visitors.

Local businesses, from established spots to those opening their doors for the first time, are preparing for the economic boost that comes with the Final Four.

Alibis Sports Bar owner Nick Johnson is gearing up for his third Final Four. He recalled the packed streets of 2018.

“You couldn’t hardly walk up and down the street,” Johnson said.

Alibis Sports Bar is no stranger to the financial boom that the Final Four brings. Johnson noted that back in 2018, his business generated the equivalent of a month’s sales in just four days.

Atlee’s Rally Sports Bar, on the other side of town, is racing to open in time for the big weekend.

“Something like the Final Four only comes every now and then, so we want to make it memorable,” said Co-owner James Santos.

The bar’s grand opening date is still to be determined, but Santos is confident they will be ready for the crowds.

“Oh absolutely, yeah,” Santos said when asked if they’d serve during the Final Four.

The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce estimates an economic impact of up to $400 million from the Final Four.

Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Jeff Webster compared the event to a second Christmas for the city.

“Typically, you only get one, but this year we’ll get two with the Final Four and Christmas,” said Webster.

Atlee’s Rally is still preparing for its opening. They hope the Final Four will serve as the perfect soft opening.

“It makes the lack of sleep this week worth it,” said co-owner Andy Palacios.

Both Alibis Rally and Atlee’s Rally Sports Bar are located within walking distance of the Alamodome, where much of the Final Four action will take place.

While Alibis Rally is already open, Atlee’s Rally Sports Bar is making its final push to prepare for the event.

Despite the stress of preparation, the excitement is palpable.

“You might have the biggest soft opening of all time,” KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas jokingly said.

“Bigger than almost everyone’s grand opening,” said the Atlee’s Rally Sports Bar’s co-owners.

As the Final Four weekend draws closer, businesses across San Antonio are hopeful that the crowds will bring not just excitement but a much-needed economic boost.