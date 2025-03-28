Skip to main content
KSAT gets first look at 2025 Men’s Final Four court inside Alamodome

Court and flooring were shipped from Michigan to San Antonio

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The stage is set for the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four in San Antonio: the championship court was installed on Friday at the Alamodome.

The court is made from sustainably harvested first-grade northern hard maple. It traveled from a forest in Michigan to San Antonio. Production of the court started in the fall of 2024.

Connor Sports built the custom court specifically for the Alamodome. The court spans 70 feet by 140 feet, and uses 381 4-by-7-foot panels.

The panels weigh approximately 165 pounds each, totaling 58,000 pounds.

A team of Connor Sports technicians and an Alamodome conversion crew assembled the court in approximately four hours on Friday.

The NCAA Men’s Final Four is returning to Alamo City for the fifth time. It’s the first time San Antonio has hosted the Men’s Final Four since 2018.

