San Antonio restaurants offering Final Four-themed treats and deals

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio restaurants are joining the Final Four celebration by offering a variety of themed treats and specials.

The 2025 Men’s NCAA Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7. The event is expected to attract over 100,000 out-of-town visitors during the weekend.

Here’s a list of Final Four-themed treats and specials around San Antonio:

Auntie Anne’s is offering limited-time 2025 basketball buckets that can be customized with two pretzel nugget flavors.

Beercode Kitchen & Bar , San Antonio International Airport, Terminal A, is celebrating the Final Four with a special cocktail called the “Fourange.”

La Gloria, San Antonio International Airport, Terminal A, has a limited-time Final Four michelada for traveling fans who want to get in the basketball spirit as soon as they arrive in the Alamo City.

La Panadería Bakery Café has new Nutella-filled basketball conchas and matching basketball lattes in celebration of the Final Four. The limited-time treats are available at all locations across San Antonio until April 7.

Smoke Shack , San Antonio International Airport, Terminal A, is serving up a special Final Four barbecue platter for $44.44.

Wendy’s customers can receive a $1 Junior Bacon Cheeseburger or a $1 Double Stack DoorDash, DashPass subscribers can enjoy a free Son of Baconator on orders of $20 or more, while all other users get $5 off a $20 order. Through Uber Eats, all users can receive a BOGO Double Stack Biggie Bag. GrubHub users can get a free Baconator with a purchase of $20 or more. customers can receive a $1 Junior Bacon Cheeseburger or a $1 Double Stack with an additional purchase. The offer runs through April 13 and is only available on the Wendy’s app. On, DashPass subscribers can enjoy a free Son of Baconator on orders of $20 or more, while all other users get $5 off a $20 order. Through, all users can receive a BOGO Double Stack Biggie Bag.users can get a free Baconator with a purchase of $20 or more.

