San Antonio restaurants offering Final Four-themed treats and deals

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio restaurants are joining the Final Four celebration by offering a variety of themed treats and specials.
The 2025 Men’s NCAA Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7. The event is expected to attract over 100,000 out-of-town visitors during the weekend.
Here’s a list of Final Four-themed treats and specials around San Antonio:
- Auntie Anne’s is offering limited-time 2025 basketball buckets that can be customized with two pretzel nugget flavors.
- Beercode Kitchen & Bar, San Antonio International Airport, Terminal A, is celebrating the Final Four with a special cocktail called the “Fourange.”
- La Gloria, San Antonio International Airport, Terminal A, has a limited-time Final Four michelada for traveling fans who want to get in the basketball spirit as soon as they arrive in the Alamo City.
- La Panadería Bakery Café has new Nutella-filled basketball conchas and matching basketball lattes in celebration of the Final Four. The limited-time treats are available at all locations across San Antonio until April 7.
- Smoke Shack, San Antonio International Airport, Terminal A, is serving up a special Final Four barbecue platter for $44.44.
- Wendy’s customers can receive a $1 Junior Bacon Cheeseburger or a $1 Double Stack with an additional purchase. The offer runs through April 13 and is only available on the Wendy’s app. On DoorDash, DashPass subscribers can enjoy a free Son of Baconator on orders of $20 or more, while all other users get $5 off a $20 order. Through Uber Eats, all users can receive a BOGO Double Stack Biggie Bag. GrubHub users can get a free Baconator with a purchase of $20 or more.
