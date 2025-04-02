Share your 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four photos, videos on KSAT Connect

The 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival will be held from Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6 at Tower Park at Hemisfair.

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four is about to take over the Alamo City, bringing a jam-packed weekend full of events downtown.

Are you heading to one of the games? Or going to one of the Final Four events? Submit photos and videos to KSAT Connect!

>> Guide to Final Four in San Antonio: What to know about tickets, March Madness Music Festival, parking and more

Your photos or videos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com.

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

