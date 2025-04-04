When was the last time all No. 1 seeds made the Final Four?

FILE - In this Monday, April 7, 2008, file photo, Kansas' Mario Chalmers shoots a three pointer to take the game in to overtime against Memphis during the championship game at the NCAA college basketball Final Four in San Antonio. Kansas defeated Memphis 75-68 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

SAN ANTONIO – And then there were 1s.

With wins by Houston and Auburn on Sunday, this weekend’s Final Four in the Alamodome will have all four No. 1 seeds for the second time in NCAA Tournament history.

The only other time since seeding began in 1979 was in 2008, when Kansas, Memphis, UCLA and North Carolina went to the Final Four — in San Antonio, no less.

This year also marks the first time higher seeds went 12-0 in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, capping a year of chalk that ends on the River Walk.

Houston gave Tennessee a lesson in defensive dominance, shutting down the Vols for a 69-50 win to reach the Final Four for the seventh time. The Cougars held Tennessee to 15 first-half points and 29% shooting overall, including 5 of 29 from 3.

Auburn survived an injury scare to star forward Johni Broome and Michigan State’s gritty style to pull out a 70-64 win in the South Region final. Broome left the court with a right elbow injury and returned a few minutes later to finish with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers are in the Final Four for the second time, having gotten there in 2019.

Florida was the first team to reach the Final Four with an 84-79 win over Texas Tech in the West Region final on Saturday. Duke followed by shutting down high-flying Alabama for an 85-65 win in the East Region final.

That sets up an all-Southeastern Conference national semifinal between Florida and Auburn, with Houston facing Duke in the other.

May the best 1 win.

Final Four matchups

Houston (34-4) vs. Duke (35-3): The nation’s best defensive team will face one of its best on offense. Houston has dominated defensively under coach Kelvin Sampson and this season led the nation in points allowed at 58.5 per game. The Cougars were at their smothering best in the Elite Eight against Tennessee, holding the Vols nearly 25 points below their scoring average. Houston has some offense to go with it. The trio of L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Milo Uzan can take over any game at any moment. The Cougars will face their tallest order of the season against the big, athletic Blue Devils. Duke has length at every position and its own players who can fill it up, led by All-America freshman Cooper Flagg. The Blue Devils aren’t too shabby on defense, either, evidenced by their shutdown of Alabama, the nation’s highest-scoring team, in the Elite Eight.

Auburn (32-5) vs. Florida (34-4): The Tigers won the SEC regular-season title. The Gators took the SEC Tournament title. The winner of this one gets a shot at a national title. Auburn was arguably the nation’s best team during the regular season, spending eight straight weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Tigers lost three of four heading into the NCAA Tournament, but found their groove again at the right time. A first-team All-American, Broome dominated throughout the bracket and provided a lift in the second half when he left after an awkward fall against Michigan State. Florida is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2014 with one of the nation’s most balanced teams. The Gators have plenty of size to disrupt opposing offenses and All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. has proven to be one of the game’s most clutch players, as he proved with two late 3s against Texas Tech.

How can I watch?

Every game of the men’s tournament will be aired — here is a schedule — either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will broadcast the Final Four and the national title game. The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option.

Who are the favorites?

Duke is the favorite to win the title at minus-110, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Florida is next at plus-300, Houston is plus-400 and Auburn plus-500.

When are the games?

The Final Four will be hosted at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5:

Semifinal game 1: 5:09 p.m.

Semifinal game 2: 7: 49 p.m.

The championship game is Monday, April 7. Tipoff is 7:50 p.m.

