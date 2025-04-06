Endangered missing alert issued for man last seen Sunday morning, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO – An endangered missing alert has been issued for a man who disappeared on Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Charles Keeter, 22, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Calumet Place.

Authorities said Keeter, who is listed as a missing person with intellectual disabilities, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Keeter was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a “Zimmerman” tag, Air Force bottoms and a brown leather belt, DPS said. He also had combat boots and a black and brown hat that reads, “Outdoor Alabama.”

Anyone with any information on Keeter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

