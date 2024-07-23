Peachy keen summer recipes from Fischer & Wieser

SAN ANTONIO – These recipes will add some sweet & juicy flavors to your favorite summer treats.
You can find lots more from Fischer & Wieser here.
Peach & Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
• ½ cup Fischer & Wieser’s Harvest Peach & Hatch Pepper Sauce
• ½ cup balsamic vinegar
• ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 6 ripe peaches, pitted and cut into wedges
• 2 pounds tomatoes, cut into wedges
• 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
• 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 1 cup pecan halves, toasted
• ½ cup torn fresh basil leaves
Directions:
Make the dressing by mixing the sauce, vinegar and olive oil in a large bowl.
Add all remaining ingredients except the basil and toss to coat.
Top with basil and serve immediately.
Peach Salsa Fiesta
Ingredients:
• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
• 1⁄2 cup onion, diced
• 1 pound cooked chicken, shredded (Rotisserie chicken)
• 1-16oz jar Fischer & Wieser’s Das Peach Haus Peach Salsa
• 1-15oz can corn, drained
• 1-15oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
• Cilantro for garnish
Directions:
Brown onion in oil until tender.
Add chicken and heat for 5 minutes.
Stir in Das Peach Haus® Peach Salsa, corn, and black beans.
Simmer until heated through.
Serve with cornbread, white or Spanish rice and garnish with cilantro.
Vanilla Ice Cream with Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce
Ingredients:
• Vanilla ice cream
• Fischer & Wieser’s Four Star Provisions Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce
• Fresh peach slices
Directions:
Add ice cream to bowl.
Top will Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce.
Garnish with fresh peach slices.