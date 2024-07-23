Peachy keen summer recipes from Fischer & Wieser

SAN ANTONIO – These recipes will add some sweet & juicy flavors to your favorite summer treats.

You can find lots more from Fischer & Wieser here.

Peach & Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

• ½ cup Fischer & Wieser’s Harvest Peach & Hatch Pepper Sauce

• ½ cup balsamic vinegar

• ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 6 ripe peaches, pitted and cut into wedges

• 2 pounds tomatoes, cut into wedges

• 1 cup thinly sliced red onion

• 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

• 1 cup pecan halves, toasted

• ½ cup torn fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Make the dressing by mixing the sauce, vinegar and olive oil in a large bowl.

Add all remaining ingredients except the basil and toss to coat.

Top with basil and serve immediately.

Peach Salsa Fiesta

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1⁄2 cup onion, diced

• 1 pound cooked chicken, shredded (Rotisserie chicken)

• 1-16oz jar Fischer & Wieser’s Das Peach Haus Peach Salsa

• 1-15oz can corn, drained

• 1-15oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

• Cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Brown onion in oil until tender.

Add chicken and heat for 5 minutes.

Stir in Das Peach Haus® Peach Salsa, corn, and black beans.

Simmer until heated through.

Serve with cornbread, white or Spanish rice and garnish with cilantro.

Vanilla Ice Cream with Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce

Ingredients:

• Vanilla ice cream

• Fischer & Wieser’s Four Star Provisions Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce

• Fresh peach slices

Directions:

Add ice cream to bowl.

Top will Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce.

Garnish with fresh peach slices.