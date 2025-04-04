🏀 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Final Four, CarFest, ‘Mamma Mia!’ musical

The Alamodome will host the Final Four semifinals on Saturday, April 5, 2025, and the championship game on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Copy Copy

Get ready to have a slam dunk of a time this weekend as the NCAA Men’s Final Four takes over downtown San Antonio.

Final Four festivities will offer more than just basketball. Attendees can also enjoy the free March Madness Music Festival, the Tip-Off Tailgate, and a variety of other events.

Recommended Videos

However, possible storms in San Antonio are expected Friday night, which may affect the concert featuring Doechii and Pitbull.

>> Will the NCAA March Madness Music Festival be canceled in San Antonio due to storms?

Fortunately, our KSAT Weather Authority team does not expect any weather issues for Saturday night’s and Sunday night’s concerts.

Temperatures are anticipated to be in the 50s and 60s, so you may want to bring a light jacket.

Besides all the Final Four festivities happening this weekend, families can also look forward to an Easter egg hunt at Woodlawn Lake on Saturday or celebrate Spring Fever Fest at Natural Bridge Caverns.

Planning to head to any events this weekend? Post your pictures and videos on KSAT Connect!

Here’s a closer look at the things you can do over the weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

CARFEST: The free family event will feature over 100 cars on display, music, a car cruise-in and show, and more. The festival will run from April 4-6 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Each year, The free family event will feature over 100 cars on display, music, a car cruise-in and show, and more. The festival will run from April 4-6 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Each year, CarFest SA unites 25 auto repair shops from the greater San Antonio area to give out 10 donated cars and repair 25 cars for charities. Click here to claim your free ticket.

“MAMMA MIA” MUSICAL: Catch the final weekend of “Mamma Mia! The Smash Hit Musical” from April 4-6 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available Catch the final weekend of “Mamma Mia! The Smash Hit Musical” from April 4-6 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available online

NCAA MEN’S FINAL FOUR: The time has arrived, basketball fans. The NCAA Men’s Final Four will be from April 4-7, with the matchups set for Saturday. Florida will face Auburn, and Duke will take on Houston. The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7. The Men’s Final Four weekend will also bring other jam-packed events, including the free March Madness Music Festival. The time has arrived, basketball fans. The NCAA Men’s Final Four will be from April 4-7, with the matchups set for Saturday. Florida will face Auburn, and Duke will take on Houston. The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7. The Men’s Final Four weekend will also bring other jam-packed events, including the free March Madness Music Festival. Click here for more details.

SPRING FEVER FEST: Natural Bridge Caverns will host the festival every weekend until April 19. The event features crafts, a scavenger hunt, a hay maze, live music and more. The event is included with admission. For more details, Natural Bridge Caverns will host the festival every weekend until April 19. The event features crafts, a scavenger hunt, a hay maze, live music and more. The event is included with admission. For more details, click here

Friday, April 4

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Despicable Me 4″ at 7 p.m. on April 4.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The NBA team will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The NBA team will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

SPIRITBOX: The band will perform their “Tsunami Sea North American” tour at 6:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased The band will perform their “Tsunami Sea North American” tour at 6:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased here

Saturday, April 5

BEXAR COUNTY PARKS EASTER EGG HUNT: A free Easter egg hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5 at Woodlake Park. There will be four different egg hunts for different age groups. A free Easter egg hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5 at Woodlake Park. There will be four different egg hunts for different age groups. Click here for more information.

DONOT STOP HALF MARATHON: The donut-themed annual race returns on April 5 at 10700 Nacogdoches Road. After runners finish the race, donuts will be at the finish line. Registration fees range from $15 to $64. The donut-themed annual race returns on April 5 at 10700 Nacogdoches Road. After runners finish the race, donuts will be at the finish line. Registration fees range from $15 to $64. Click here for more details.

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its first Famers & Artisans market of the season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3100 Roosevelt Ave. There will be live music, free yoga, local handmade crafts and more.

KLRN KIDS DAY IN THE PARK: The free family-friendly event will celebrate Week of the Young Child with fun activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at San Pedro Springs Park, 2200 N. Flores St. Those who The free family-friendly event will celebrate Week of the Young Child with fun activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at San Pedro Springs Park, 2200 N. Flores St. Those who pre-register can get a free KLRN goodie bag.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

T-PAIN: While tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper are sold out, according to the ticket website While tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper are sold out, according to the ticket website 1iot , he is scheduled to take the stage at 5:30 p.m. at Tower Park at Hemisfair for the NCAA March Madness Music Festival. You may also spot him around downtown San Antonio this weekend. If you happen to see T-Pain, post your photos on KSAT Connect! Attendees lucky enough to have tickets from 1iot can catch T-Pain performing a free pop-up show at 9:30 p.m. during Madness After Dark at the Aztec Theatre.

TREE GIVEAWAY: The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host a free tree giveaway at Viva Poesia from 6-9 p.m. on April 5 at Mission Marquee Plaza. The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host a free tree giveaway at Viva Poesia from 6-9 p.m. on April 5 at Mission Marquee Plaza. Click here for more details.

Sunday, April 6

5K COLOR RUN: James Madison High School will host a vape-free 5K Color Run and Wellness Fair at 8 a.m. on April 6 at 5005 Stahl Road. North East Independent School District students can attend for free. Tickets are $20 for non-NEISD students. To register, James Madison High School will host a vape-free 5K Color Run and Wellness Fair at 8 a.m. on April 6 at 5005 Stahl Road. North East Independent School District students can attend for free. Tickets are $20 for non-NEISD students. To register, click here

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

What’s trending?