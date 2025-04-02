Otto’s Ice House, a new restaurant and bar at the Pearl, opening in April

Otto's Icehouse, a new bar and restaurant at the Pearl, announced they are opening April 15.

In a press release, the icehouse, located at 111 Newell Ave., said its doors will open to customers on April 15.

The new concept will be led by three-time James Beard-nominated chef Levi Goode.

The drink menu includes beer, cocktails, and margaritas, plus bites like burgers, street tacos, nachos, and soft pretzels.

Price-wise, there wasn’t a mention of how much food and drinks will cost.

The hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday; and 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday through Saturday.

For more information about the icehouse, visit here.

