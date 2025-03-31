Skip to main content
Haze icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Guayabera Fest returns to downtown San Antonio for fifth year

Free, pre-Fiesta event held at Travis Park on April 19

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, San Antonio, Travis Park, Guayabera Fest, Things To Do, Centro San Antonio, Downtown
Guayabera Fest, the annual pre-Fiesta celebration, returns to downtown San Antonio for its fifth year. The festival takes place from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 19. (Centro San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – Guayabera Fest, the annual pre-Fiesta celebration, returns to downtown San Antonio for its fifth year.

Returning for its second year at Travis Park, the festival honors the history and cultural significance of the guayabera shirt, a Centro SA news release said.

Recommended Videos

Guayabera Fest takes place from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 19.

This year’s festival will include a curated local market featuring more than 40 vendors and signature Fiesta bites.

The festival will partner with Univision radio stations VIBE 107.5 and 98.5 The Beat to bring music entertainment for the evening.

Other musical guests include DJ Tone, 2022 Latin Grammy nominee Isabel Marie Sanchez and Miami-based DJ Laz.

“Guayabera Fest is rapidly establishing itself as a signature event in Downtown San Antonio,” said Trish DeBerry, president and CEO of Centro San Antonio. “We’ve long envisioned an event of this caliber bringing energy back to Travis Park.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their own guayabera shirt or purchase one at the event.

More Fiesta coverage from KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS