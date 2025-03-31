Guayabera Fest returns to downtown San Antonio for fifth year

Guayabera Fest, the annual pre-Fiesta celebration, returns to downtown San Antonio for its fifth year. The festival takes place from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 19.

Returning for its second year at Travis Park, the festival honors the history and cultural significance of the guayabera shirt, a Centro SA news release said.

Guayabera Fest takes place from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 19.

This year’s festival will include a curated local market featuring more than 40 vendors and signature Fiesta bites.

The festival will partner with Univision radio stations VIBE 107.5 and 98.5 The Beat to bring music entertainment for the evening.

Other musical guests include DJ Tone, 2022 Latin Grammy nominee Isabel Marie Sanchez and Miami-based DJ Laz.

“Guayabera Fest is rapidly establishing itself as a signature event in Downtown San Antonio,” said Trish DeBerry, president and CEO of Centro San Antonio. “We’ve long envisioned an event of this caliber bringing energy back to Travis Park.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their own guayabera shirt or purchase one at the event.