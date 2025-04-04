Charles Barkley is back to teasing San Antonio ahead of his Final Four visit

(Jessica Hill, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Charles Barkley arrives for the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies in Springfield, Mass, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Oh, Charles Barkley. The Hall of Famer is back with the “big ol’ San Antonio” jokes ahead of Final Four weekend.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Barkley posted a video of him eating a basket of churros with the caption, “I’m on my way, y’all.”

As he slam dunks a churro in some sauce, Barkley says, “San Antonio, guess who’s coming to town?”

Barkley’s playful jab adds to his series of teasing comments directed at plus-sized San Antonio women and Alamo City landmarks. (Though Barkley is no stranger to trolling others, in general, even himself.)

The joke landed well in the comments.

Barkley already made a giant entrance in San Antonio with the launch of the Capital One “Chuck” blimp. His balloon has a companion: the Magic Johnson blimp.

The Capital One Charles Barkley blimo was spotted over San Antonio on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (KSAT)

The blimps are part of Capital One’s promotional campaign that leads up to the highly anticipated tournament in the Alamodome and the Capital One Jamfest in Hemisfair’s Tower Park.

According to an Instagram post from Capital One, the “Chuck” blimp was created last year.

Barkley — the real one — is coming to San Antonio with “NBA on TNT,” the show he co-hosts with Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr. and Kenny Smith.

The Final Four matchups are set for Saturday: Florida will face Auburn, and Duke will take on Houston.

The final two teams will face off for the championship title on Monday at the Alamodome. This is the fifth time the venue will host the March Madness finale.

Around downtown, San Antonio will host the free March Madness Music Festival and other “big ol” events for Final Four weekend.

