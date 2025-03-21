Mark your calendar: San Antonio to host 2 tree giveaways in April

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host two free tree giveaway events in April.
The department arranges giveaways throughout ideal tree-planting season, which is typically April to October.
The city will host the giveaways on the following two dates:
- Viva Poesia
- Time: TBD
- Saturday, April 5
- Location: Mission Marquee Plaza
- Tree type: shade/ornamental
- Earth Day
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 26
- Location: Woodlawn Lake Park
- Tree type: shade/ornamental
Details of the Viva Poesia festival have not yet been revealed.
More information about parks and recreation events can be found on the department’s website.
