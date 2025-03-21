Skip to main content
Local News

Mark your calendar: San Antonio to host 2 tree giveaways in April

When and where the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will hold tree giveaways

Hope Monte, Intern

Tags: Things To Do, Spring, Earth Day, San Antonio, Parks & Recreation, Outdoors
A file image of tree giveaway from San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department. (City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host two free tree giveaway events in April.

The department arranges giveaways throughout ideal tree-planting season, which is typically April to October.

The city will host the giveaways on the following two dates:

More information about parks and recreation events can be found on the department’s website.

