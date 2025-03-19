SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns this month

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio’s Seven Seas Food Festival, a tasting of over 100 unique global dishes, returns on March 27.

Running Thursdays through Sundays until May 18, guests can try culinary creations from Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Hawaii, Japan, France, Jamaica, and more, SeaWorld said in a release.

Recommended Videos

New featured dishes include Chicken Shawarma with Skhug Sauce, Grilled Mushroom Flatbread, Kickin' Shrimp and Pineapple Flatbread and Beer Cheese Dogs.

The festival offers over 100 unique global dishes. (SeaWorld)

The festival will feature a lineup of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in addition to live entertainment and music.

Featured acts include The Groove Chefs, a percussion ensemble that creates kitchen-inspired beats, and ¡Baile Folklórico!, a traditional Mexican dance group.

The festival is included with park admission through single-day tickets or a SeaWorld Pass.

SeaWorld is also offering a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard, which allows guests to mix and match food and drink items. The 10-item lanyard costs $70.

Pass members receive two extra samples with a lanyard purchase, SeaWorld said.

For more on the festival and to view the menu, click here.

Read Also: