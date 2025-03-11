SeaWorld opens Rescue Jr. kids' play area, new roller coaster

SeaWorld's Beach Rescue Racer roller coaster is featured in its new Rescue Jr. kids area.

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio has announced the opening of Rescue Jr., an all-new children’s play area, just in time for spring break.

The kid’s zone highlights SeaWorld’s rescue and conservation efforts and brings an array of rides and interactive play areas.

Recommended Videos

“This immersive play area brings our rescue efforts to life in a fun and educational way and celebrates the important work our zoological team does to protect and care for marine life,” said Byron Surrett, SeaWorld San Antonio’s Chief Parks Operations Officer.

Some of the rides at Rescue Jr. include Beach Rescue Racer, a new 1,300-foot roller coaster; Ocean Quest Express, a train adventure ride; a new splash pad; and a new soaring swing ride, Seabird Swing.

SeaWorld San Antonio opened its Rescue Jr! kids area just in time for spring break. (SeaWorld San Antonio)

The area is geared toward three-to-five-year-olds. A preschool card now offers unlimited admission to SeaWorld all year long, according to a SeaWorld news release.

SeaWorld is also offering a spring break sale, which includes free access to Aquatica with the purchase of a SeaWorld pass. Both offers end soon.