Viral TikToker Jeremiah Miller tells KSAT about his River Walk video, the ‘two codes’ debate, time on ‘The Voice’

SAN ANTONIO – Jeremiah Miller, a TikToker known for his viral performances on a one-wheeled electric skateboard, recently captured the internet’s attention with a video of his impromptu serenade along San Antonio’s River Walk.

Miller is known for creating content of himself singing in public spaces while riding a Onewheel — a self-balancing electric skateboard — equipped with a backpack, speaker and microphone.

His TikTok video in San Antonio was uploaded on March 12 and has since gained more than 17 million views and nearly 2 million likes. Miller also shared the video on his other social media accounts, including Facebook and Instagram.

Jeremiah Miller, a former contestant on “The Voice,” sat down with KSAT for an exclusive interview to discuss the story behind his viral video, his music and the “two codes” violation.

River Walk is ‘such a vibe’

The 25-year-old told KSAT he was in the Alamo City for a family vacation and thought it was “a lot cooler” than he expected.

Miller said his family was already planning a visit to San Antonio, so he decided to join them on the trip and create content.

“It was really fun. First of all, the River Walk is like such a vibe,” Miller said. “I didn’t even know that it (the River Walk) was there. But when I got there, it was kind of like a little family vacation.”

The Fort Worth native said once he saw the river, it sparked an idea.

He then grabbed his backpack, speaker and electric skateboard.

Jeremiah Miller (Courtesy of Jeremiah Miller)

The story behind ‘violation two codes’

Miller’s video starts with a man in a red hat saying “violation two codes” — likely referring to his use of a motorized skateboard on the River Walk.

The video also shows Miller performing “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5.

“I think, honestly, it takes a lot of guts to be able to, as a civilian of San Antonio, to be able to, first of all, know the codes and then also uphold the codes as a civilian,” Miller said. “I respect that man. I also thank him because he made the video, you know, a lot, a lot better than it would have been without him."

The encounter didn’t stop Miller from belting out the song in front of dozens of strangers.

Miller’s video catches visitors recording, watching and singing along with him.

Another performance – this time inside Natural Bridge Caverns

Miller told KSAT his San Antonio visit was a “pleasant surprise.”

“It was a pleasant surprise being over there (San Antonio) like it was a lot cooler than I was expecting, to be honest,” Miller said.

During Miller’s time in San Antonio, he also visited the Natural Bridge Caverns in New Braunfels.

During his visit to the caves, a tour guide inquired if anyone in the group had any questions.

“I raise (sic) my hand and I was like, ‘yeah, you know, I just really feel like singing. Can I sing down here?’” Miller said.

The tour guide permitted him to sing, and he started recording himself as he performed in front of the audience, he said.

“San Antonio was a really fun vibe, and I had a lot of fun,” Miller said. “I hope to be back soon.”

How Miller’s signature act began

Miller was a contestant on season 13 of “The Voice” in 2017.

The musician was eliminated in the knockout rounds after losing against singer Noah Mac.

After that, Miller said he began focusing on music full-time in 2020.

“The Voice” alum said he didn’t find much success until his routine act began developing in 2024. That idea has evolved over time, he said.

Miller initially sang a capella but eventually began using a speaker on his mother’s advice.

“It’s been a fun journey,” Miller said. “Basically, the reason why I stuck with it is because it worked. I tried a lot of content ideas before this content idea, and this one just worked really well.”

Miller told KSAT that since the idea sparked, he has been traveling nationwide. San Antonio was his last stop so far.

Jeremiah Miller (Courtesy of Jeremiah Miller)

Jeremiah Miller (Courtesy of Jeremiah Miller)

Jeremiah Miller (Courtesy of Jeremiah Miller)

