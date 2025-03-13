TikTok sensation Jeremiah Miller films performance on San Antonio River Walk

Visitors crowd the River Walk in San Antonio, Thursday, March 18, 2021, as the city prepares to host the Women's NCAA College Basketball Championship. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Singer and content creator Jeremiah Miller recently gave an impromptu performance in downtown San Antonio — and his TikTok of the act has already garnered millions of views.

Miller filmed himself riding on a Onewheel, a self-balancing electric skateboard, along the River Walk while singing a cover of “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5.

The Fort Worth, Texas native first posted the video on TikTok on Wednesday and has since gained more than 9 million views. He also shared the video on his other social media accounts, including Facebook and Instagram.

The video appears to show a man telling Miller he is “violating two codes.” Miller claims the man then left to call the police.

However, Miller continued to sing while riding the electric skateboard as visitors along the River Walk recorded and watched him perform.

Miller is known for creating content of himself singing in public spaces while riding the skateboard. He also has more than 63,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

He was also a contestant for season 13 of “The Voice” in 2017. The musician was eliminated in the knockout rounds after losing against singer Noah Mac.

