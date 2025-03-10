Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these San Antonio events and festivities

Generic picture of a shamrock or more commonly known as a three-leaf clover.

SAN ANTONIO – Feeling lucky?

San Antonio is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day celebration, with a variety of events and festivities planned throughout the city.

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on Monday, March 17.

While most celebrations will be held over the weekend, some restaurants are celebrating the day with special St. Patrick’s Day-themed foods throughout the week.

Here’s a list of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the San Antonio area:

Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival is scheduled from March 15 to March 16. During that time, the San Antonio River Walk will be dyed green for the annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

The festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre and La Villita from 1-6 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen, 103 E Jones Ave., is hosting a party for the St. Patrick’s Day Museum Reach Parade on the River Walk.

The restaurant will have live entertainment all day on March 15, along with face painting and giveaways.

Limited VIP swings and tables are available for parade viewing. Reservations for swings for two people are $75, and tables for up to 10 people are $150.

To secure a spot, email velia@elsewheretexas.com or call 210-201-5595.

Howl at the Moon, 111 W Crockett St, Ste. 201, will have a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 14 and March 15.

There will be live music on those days, along with $5 green beer, $6 Jameson orange spritzes, $7 Blarney Bombs and $6 Lucky Charms shots.

La Panadería will celebrate the holiday by adding special green conchas to its menu until March 17. The pastry features a green exterior filled with a rich and creamy pistachio ganache.

The limited time pastry is priced at $3.75 and can be purchased at any La Panadería location.

Schertz Recreation Programs, 3501 Morning Drive, will have a St. Patrick’s Day cookie decorating class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 13 at the city’s North Center.

Local cookie decorator Cake Poppin w/ Lex will instruct the beginner-level class.

Participants will get to take home six cookies, an instruction and recipe sheet and any leftover icing.

The class is for ages seven and up, and parents must be present for participants under 18 years old. Registration costs $40 and closes at 9 a.m. on March 7.

For more information, click here.

This list will be updated as more places announce events.

