🍀 What to know about the Bud Light St. Patrick’s River Parades and celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Shamrock and roll your way to downtown for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Bud Light St. Patrick’s River Parades and Celebration will be from March 15-16.

During those days, visitors on the San Antonio River Walk will have a chance to view the river dyed green during the two-day event.

There will also be a festival and two parades throughout the weekend.

All events are free to attend and family friendly.

San Antonio River Walk goes green

The river has been dyed green, and jokingly renamed the River Shannon, every year since 1968.

The River Walk will turn bright green from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 15 along Museum Reach and 1-3 p.m. along the downtown stretch of the river.

San Antonio River Walk dyed green on St. Patrick's Day (Visit San Antonio)

On March 16, the downtown portion of the river will be dyed again from 1-3 p.m.

Twenty-five gallons of dye is spread during each event, according to the San Antonio River Walk website.

Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival

The Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre and La Villita from 1-6 p.m. on both March 15 and March 16.

On March 15, there will also be a St. Patrick’s Day river parade from 2-3 p.m. along the Museum Reach and 5:30-6:30 p.m. along downtown.

Harp & Shamrock Society will host a floating entertainment from 2-6 p.m. on March 16.

A list of March 15 entertainers include:

Fire on the Mountain : 1-1:15 p.m.

Audience Participation Game : 1:45-2 p.m.

Brian Ralph : 2-2:45 p.m.

Inishfree Dancers : 3-3:45 p.m.

Golden Reign: 4-5:45 p.m.

A coronation of the 2025 River Walk Royalty will also take place from 5:45-6:15 p.m.

The downtown parade will pass through the theatre immediately after the coronation.

A lineup of March 16 entertainers include:

Happy Out : 1-2:45 p.m.

Kelly Irish Singers : 3-3:45 p.m.

Lucky Dog Fashion Show presented by McIntyre’s Southtown: 3:45-4:15 p.m.

St. James Gate: 4:15-6 p.m.

Parking

If you plan to drive to downtown for these events, parking in downtown is free from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays at the City Tower Garage, located at 60 N Flores St.

Street parking meters are also free on Sundays.

Other nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio website include:

Convention Center Garage: Located at 41 S Bowie St. and 850 E Commerce St.

Houston/Nolan Lot: Located at Houston at Elm under the Interstate 37 underpass.

Houston Street Garage: Located at 111 College St.

Martinez Parking Lot: Located at South Alamo and Martinez Streets.

South Alamo Street: Located at 418 S Alamo.

For more information on the St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration, click here.

