‘Can You Feel the Beat?’: Lisa Lisa to perform in San Antonio this summer

"Can You Feel the Beat?" Lisa Lisa to perform at Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – Lisa Lisa announced a 40th-anniversary tour and it includes a performance at the Frost Bank Center set for later this summer.

The Aug. 9 concert will feature music from the 1980s and ’90s, featuring the legendary Lisa Lisa and special guests, a press release from Frost Bank Center said.

Lisa Lisa is known for her hits such as “I Wonder If I Take You Home,” “Can You Feel the Beat” and “Head to Toe.”

Montell Jordan, The Jets, Expose, Color Me Badd and J.J. Fad will also join her on stage, according to the release.

General tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on March 21, via FrostBankCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Fans looking for exclusive presale access can sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

According to her website, Lisa Lisa (real name Lisa Velez) gained recognition as a member of the 1980s group Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam, which brought freestyle music to the forefront of American pop culture.

She also delved into acting, with appearances on “Law and Order SVU” and “Taina.”