CarFest returns to Freeman Expo Halls this April

CarFest 2025 will hold a display of 100+ classic and custom cars and giveaway 10 free vehicles at CarFest 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – CarFest is returning to San Antonio next month, offering giveaways and family-friendly activities from April 4-6 at the Freeman Expo Halls.

What to expect at CarFest 2025

Recommended Videos

100+ car show: classic, custom and collectible cars on display

Live repairs: 20 recipients and nonprofits will get essential car repairs for free

Family Fun Zone & kiddie car giveaways

Retail, artisan and nonprofit vendors

Food trucks and local eats

Giveaways

Ten lucky winners will receive a free car during the giveaways.

To be eligible for the giveaways, participants must register for CarFest, be at least 18 years old and attend attractions at the event, according to the event website.

CarFest activities

The CarFest kickoff event on Friday, April 4, from 6-10 p.m. will have a “Cruise-In” and MMA fight during an evening filled with music, eats and shopping.

The cruise-in will allow car enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles in a car-meet setup. No car registration is required, and parking is first-come, first-served, according to the CarFest website.

Additional parking for general attendees will be available at a separate lot for a small fee.

The Beluga Air Brawls, MMA fight will showcase three rounds of competition, which has free admission with CarFest registration, the website says.

A new-driver workshop on Saturday and Sunday is available to teens, ages 15-17, who can register online for $25 with parent permission.

Workshop participants will also be entered into the car giveaways.

CarFest has repaired 168 vehicles for families, worked with 98 nonprofits and raised $6 million in scholarships for automotive technical programs since their first event in 2016.

Tickets for CarFest 2025 are free with online registration.

Read also: