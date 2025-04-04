Men’s Final Four Fan Fest: Here’s what you need to know

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – Final Four Weekend is here, and there are many ways to have fun in the Alamo City.

One event is the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, which will be from April 4 through April 7 at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

According to their website, the event will include appearances from athletes and celebrities, interactive games, autograph signings and more.

Tickets range from $10 to $15 and are good for one day only. The website said anyone who wants to attend multiple days would need to pay for tickets for each day.

However, there are some ways to get free or discounted tickets. The website said these include:

Capital One Cardholders - Show your Capital One card at the box office to gain a free ticket. Cardholders can also gain access to Fan Fest one hour before the general public by showing their card upon entry.

2025 Men’s Final Four Game Ticketholders - Show your game ticket at the door.

Kids 12 and under - You must purchase an adult ticket to redeem this offer.

Visitors of the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio Mission or San Antonio FC - Show your ticket stub at the box office.

Active and non-active military personnel - Show valid ID at the box office. This includes complimentary access for up to three extra guests.

College students - Show your valid university ID for 50% off entry.

Times for each day are below, according to their website:

Friday, April 4 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 7 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Parking and additional information can be found here.

For a schedule of activities at Fan Fest, go to this website.

