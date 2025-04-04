Skip to main content
Haze icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT Viewers weigh in: Where’s your favorite fish place?

KSAT viewers share their favorite place to eat during Lenten season

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Seafood, Lent, San Antonio
FILE photo - Generic fish fry image (Copyright Meelan Bawjee)

SAN ANTONIO – For those who observe Lent, it can be hard sometimes to find the perfect place to eat fish on Fridays.

We asked KSAT viewers to give us their favorite fish fry place to eat during the Lenten season. Here are some of the comments we received on our social media:

Recommended Videos

“I love the Lemon Pepper fish at Sea Island. Yummy for my tummy!!”

Clear Springs in New Braunfels! Best catfish and sides ever!”

Knights of Columbus at St Mary Magdalen.”

Rudy’s Seafood on S Flores!”

“I had never tried Whataburger fish platter. Last Friday I went and it was so good. The fish was huge. You get 2pcs, fries and a drink for like 12 bucks.”

Arredondo’s Seafood Cafe on Southcross.”

“Believe it or not, Red Robin has a great fish n chips plate.”

Sherry’s Texan now open on Ravenhill, shrimp is good too.”

Laguna Madre and J Anthony’s.”

The Ridge at the Hill for fish and chips.”

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS