KSAT Viewers weigh in: Where’s your favorite fish place?

SAN ANTONIO – For those who observe Lent, it can be hard sometimes to find the perfect place to eat fish on Fridays.

We asked KSAT viewers to give us their favorite fish fry place to eat during the Lenten season. Here are some of the comments we received on our social media:

“I love the Lemon Pepper fish at Sea Island. Yummy for my tummy!!”

“Clear Springs in New Braunfels! Best catfish and sides ever!”

“Knights of Columbus at St Mary Magdalen.”

“Rudy’s Seafood on S Flores!”

“I had never tried Whataburger fish platter. Last Friday I went and it was so good. The fish was huge. You get 2pcs, fries and a drink for like 12 bucks.”

“Arredondo’s Seafood Cafe on Southcross.”

“Believe it or not, Red Robin has a great fish n chips plate.”

“Sherry’s Texan now open on Ravenhill, shrimp is good too.”

“Laguna Madre and J Anthony’s.”

“The Ridge at the Hill for fish and chips.”

