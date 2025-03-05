These San Antonio restaurants, chains offering seafood specials during Lenten season

Lent has officially begun, and some San Antonio restaurants are offering special deals and menu items for those observing the season.

SAN ANTONIO – Lent has officially begun, and some San Antonio restaurants are offering special deals and menu items for those observing the season.

The Lenten season starts on Ash Wednesday, March 5, and will end on Thursday, April 17.

Recommended Videos

Some religions are stricter than others on what you can eat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent. For the most part, people 14 years old or older must abstain from meat (beef, chicken and pork). Dairy, eggs and fish are allowed.

Do you know of a local place to grab seafood during Lent? Let us know in the comments below.

From seafood specials to vegetarian plates, here are some places offering deals for Lent:

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will have fried fish available on Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent.

La Madeleine has three limited-time Lent deals. The restaurant has a shrimp/chicken orzo salad, shrimp/chicken orzo pasta and shrimp baguette available until April 20.

Mambo Seafood is adding special Lenten dishes to the menu in addition to its seafood options offered year-round. The new dishes include a Mambo Fried Rice (seafood edition) and a crawfish platter.

Sea Island Shrimp House serves seafood daily, and the chain also offers family-style to-go trays for fried shrimp and fish.

Taco Cabana is introducing $3.99 shrimp tacos for Lent starting on Wednesday. Each taco is made of battered shrimp, fresh lettuce, tomato, and a chipotle ranch sauce, all served on flour tortillas.

Whataburger is bringing back the Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Platter for Lent. The meals will be available through April 21, the day after Easter.

The Whatacatch Sandwich features a fillet of Alaskan pollock with seasoned panko breadcrumbs, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a bun.

The Whatacatch Platter offers crispy fish fillets served on a bed of fries with tartar sauce on the side.

Read also: