Whataburger brings back fish sandwich, platter for Lenten season

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is bringing back the Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Platter for Lent.

The South Texas restaurant staple said the meals will return to the menu beginning March 4 through April 21, the day after Easter.

The Whatacatch Sandwich features a fillet of Alaskan pollock with seasoned panko breadcrumbs, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a bun.

The Whatacatch Platter offers crispy fish fillets served on a bed of fries with tartar sauce on the side.

The prices of each menu item will vary by location.

