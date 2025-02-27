Skip to main content
Local News

Whataburger brings back fish sandwich, platter for Lenten season

The Whatacatch Sandwich, Whatacatch Platter will be on the menu from early March through the day after Easter

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Whataburger, Food, Lent
Whatacatch and Whatacatch Dinner Whatameal. (Jody Horton, Whataburger)

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is bringing back the Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Platter for Lent.

The South Texas restaurant staple said the meals will return to the menu beginning March 4 through April 21, the day after Easter.

The Whatacatch Sandwich features a fillet of Alaskan pollock with seasoned panko breadcrumbs, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a bun.

The Whatacatch Platter offers crispy fish fillets served on a bed of fries with tartar sauce on the side.

The prices of each menu item will vary by location.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

