Annual fish fry fundraiser brings North Side community together

SAN ANTONIO – Glen McGehee was there in 1993 when the St. Matthews Knights of Columbus Council 8065 started the fish fry Lent tradition.

“We’re blessed, we have a great, great community here,” he said. “The parish is very supportive, so that’s enabled us to do it this many years and to keep going.”

The meal is a fundraiser for the community projects the organization supports, as well as the parish.

Preparations start days before, and at noon every Friday during Lent, the men hustle to get the food ready for pick-up and dine-in starting at 5:30 p.m.

The most popular meal is the fried fish plate, which comes with two sides and a drink. There’s also a gluten-friendly option, gumbo and a kid’s plate.

Rey Gutierrez is one of the younger volunteers. He said he enjoys being a service to the cause.

“By serving others, you kind of find yourself,” he said. “The people come in here and they yell in the kitchen ‘The baked fish was excellent’ or ‘love the fried food.’

For the first time, this year the organization is taking online pre-orders for dine-in or pick-up.

Fish Fry Friday St. Matthew Knights of Columbus. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Read also: