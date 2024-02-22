SAN ANTONIO – Want to wow your family and friends at your next event? One bite of this no-bake blueberry cheesecake and they’ll be all smiles.

Our friends at Kuhlman Cellars in Stonewall, opened up their kitchen and barrel room to share this great springtime recipe.

No-Bake Blueberry Cheesecake with Herbed Almond Cookie Crust

For the crust:

5 ounces or 1 cup cinnamon cookie crumbs

1/2 cup crushed herbed almonds (secret ingredient)

1/4 cup sugar

8 tablespoons butter, melted

For the filling:

16 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

½ cup blueberry jam – we use St. Dalfour

½ cup heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons Mexican vanilla

¼ cup powdered sugar

Instructions

Make the crust: Stir the crust ingredients together. Pour into a shallow 9-inch pie pan and pack very tightly using the flat bottom of a glass or measuring cup. The tighter it’s packed, the less likely it will fall apart when cutting the cheesecake. Place in the freezer for 10 – 20 minutes while preparing the filling.

Make the filling:

Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the cold heavy cream into stiff peaks on medium-high speed, about 4–5 minutes. Set aside.

Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla together on medium speed until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides and paddle as needed.

Fold in the blueberry jam until incorporated.

Gently fold the whipped cream into the cheesecake filling until combined.

Remove the crust from the freezer and spread the filling into the crust. Use a spatula to smooth the top of the filling.

Cover tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and refrigerate for at least 6–8 hours or up to 2 days. Chilling overnight is often the easiest.

Using a sharp knife, cut into slices for serving. Wiping the knife clean between each cut will make for neater slices. If using a springform pan, remove the rim of the pan before slicing.

Serve cheesecake dotted with blueberry jam.