Recipe: Irish potato pancakes
Boxty is a traditional dish of Ireland
SAN ANTONIO – We’re all Irish for a day on St. Patrick’s Day! How about trying a new Irish recipe while you’re at home? Even the kids will love this.
Irish boxty is essentially potato pancakes. According to the website Good Food Ireland, it’s a mix between potato cakes and potato bread. What’s not to love?
Check out the recipe below, shared by Jane McDaniel of the Irish Cultural Society of San Antonio. Sláinte!
Irish Boxty
Ingredients:
• 8 ounces mashed potatoes
• 8 ounces grated raw potatoes
• 1 egg
• Pinch of salt
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 3/4 cups flour
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Heat a frying pan with oil or butter in it.
Fill the frying pan with the boxty mixture to a thickness of 1/2 inch of mix. Cook the boxty for about 5 minutes on each side until golden brown.
Eat straight from the pan with butter, crispy bacon or pure Irish honey.
