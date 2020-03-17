Recipe: Irish potato pancakes

SAN ANTONIO – We’re all Irish for a day on St. Patrick’s Day! How about trying a new Irish recipe while you’re at home? Even the kids will love this.

Irish boxty is essentially potato pancakes. According to the website Good Food Ireland , it’s a mix between potato cakes and potato bread. What’s not to love?

Check out the recipe below, shared by Jane McDaniel of the Irish Cultural Society of San Antonio . Sláinte!

Irish Boxty

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces mashed potatoes

• 8 ounces grated raw potatoes

• 1 egg

• Pinch of salt

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 3/4 cups flour

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Heat a frying pan with oil or butter in it.

Fill the frying pan with the boxty mixture to a thickness of 1/2 inch of mix. Cook the boxty for about 5 minutes on each side until golden brown.

Eat straight from the pan with butter, crispy bacon or pure Irish honey.

Related:

- Want to bake bread but you’re nervous? Easy recipes for beginners

- Recipe: Slow cooker barbacoa