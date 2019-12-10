RECIPE: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes from The Cheesecake Factory
It’s always a great day when you have cinnamon roll pancakes
SAN ANTONIO – The Cheesecake Factory is always delicious and they are unveiling their secret to the ever-delicious cinnamon roll pancakes.
Check out the recipe below:
Cinnamon Swirl
3 Tbls. Butter
5 oz. Brown Sugar
¾ tsp. Cinnamon
1 Tbl. Cream
· Melt the butter in a small pot. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon into the pot and cook until the sugar melts.
· Add the cream into the pot and whisk to incorporate.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
1 Tbl. Baking Powder
1 tsp. Kosher Salt
2 cups Buttermilk
2 ea. Eggs
1 tsp. Vanilla
2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil
2 tsps. Vegetable Oil
1 cup Cinnamon Swirl
½ cup Vanilla Icing
- Powdered Sugar (optional)
· Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.
· Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.
· Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.
· Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.
· Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion.
· Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.
· Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.
· Place two pancakes onto each serving plate. Drizzle the vanilla icing and sprinkle the powdered sugar over each stack of pancakes.
Serves 4 (2 pancakes each)
*Vanilla Icing is available at most major grocery stores.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.