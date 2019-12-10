RECIPE: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes from The Cheesecake Factory

SAN ANTONIO – The Cheesecake Factory is always delicious and they are unveiling their secret to the ever-delicious cinnamon roll pancakes.

Check out the recipe below:

Cinnamon Swirl

3 Tbls. Butter

5 oz. Brown Sugar

¾ tsp. Cinnamon

1 Tbl. Cream

· Melt the butter in a small pot. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon into the pot and cook until the sugar melts.

· Add the cream into the pot and whisk to incorporate.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbl. Baking Powder

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

2 cups Buttermilk

2 ea. Eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil

2 tsps. Vegetable Oil

1 cup Cinnamon Swirl

½ cup Vanilla Icing

- Powdered Sugar (optional)

· Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

· Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.

· Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

· Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.

· Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion.

· Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.

· Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.

· Place two pancakes onto each serving plate. Drizzle the vanilla icing and sprinkle the powdered sugar over each stack of pancakes.

Serves 4 (2 pancakes each)

*Vanilla Icing is available at most major grocery stores.