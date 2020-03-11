Sound Sessions: Isaac Jacob Band debuts new single

SAN ANTONIO – Texas-bred Isaac Jacob is making a mark in the regional country music scene. Jacob’s single, “I don’t love you anymore”, is holding steady in Texas Regional Radio’s top 50.

Isaac Jacob Band making a splash in the Texas country music scene. (KSAT)

His new single, “Home is on the dance floor”, is set to hit the airwaves, but stopped by Historic Market Square to perform it on SA Live. You can watch the performance in the video above.

You can follow him on Facebook here.

For future tour dates, visit his website.