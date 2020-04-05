Kid recipe: Microwave mug cakes from scratch

SAN ANTONIO – Want a little something sweet without getting your whole kitchen dirty? Try these mug cake recipes by 11-year-old junior chef Molly O’Connell.

Chocolate Mug Cake

Serves 1

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons melted butter

• 1/4 cup all purpose flour

• 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon milk

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

• Pinch of salt

• 1 tablespoon semi sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Mix all of the ingredients except the chocolate chips in a microwaveable mug using a fork to stir. Once incorporated, fold in the chocolate chips.

Microwave for 1 minute and 15 seconds. If it still looks like it’s not done, keep adding 15 seconds until it looks almost ready. Set aside for 2 minutes. Add toppings and enjoy!

Molly likes to add peanut butter and rainbow sprinkles, but other options include ice cream, whipped cream, melted chocolate, caramel or whatever sounds delicious to you.

Snickerdoodle Mug Cake

Serves 1

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons melted butter

• 1/4 cup flour

• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/4 cup milk

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 tablespoons sugar plus 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Mix 2 tablespoons of sugar with 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and set aside in a small bowl or ramekin.

Mix the rest of the cinnamon and sugar, baking powder and flour in a small bowl. Add the milk and vanilla, then stir with a fork. Add the butter and stir again.

Pour half of the mixture into a microwaveable mug. Top with half of the reserved cinnamon sugar mixture. Add the other half of the cake batter and top with the rest of the cinnamon sugar mixture. Swirl with a skewer, butter knife or toothpick (see video above).

Microwave for 1 minute and 15 seconds. Keep adding 15 seconds if it’s done yet. Set aside for 2 minutes. Enjoy!

If you want a topping, try Molly’s cream cheese frosting: 2 tablespoons of cream cheese mixed with 2 teaspoons of powdered sugar. Sprinkle with cinnamon and enjoy!

