Kid recipe: ‘Amped up’ ramen
Delicious, nutritious & so easy a kid can make it
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a choose your own adventure meal that your kids can make for the whole family! Try this “ramen” recipe made by a kid, for kids.
SA Live executive producer Diana Winters’ daughter, 11-year-old Molly, shares her recipe for “amped up" ramen loaded with veggies and protein. Get cookin'!
‘Amped up’ ramen
Serves 2-4
Ingredients:
• 4 cups chicken broth (you can also use beef or vegetable broth)
• Rice stick noodles (vermicelli) or ramen packet (look for off-brand products in international foods aisle)
• Veggies, chopped into bite-sized pieces (Molly suggests bok choy, snow peas, kale and julienned carrots)
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• 2 shakes fish sauce
• 2 shakes rice wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoon ginger
• Sriracha to taste
• Lime juice to taste
• Chopped jalapeno (optional)
• Sliced green onion (for garnish)
• Sliced radishes (for garnish)
Directions:
Boil broth in a medium sized sauce pot. Add soy sauce, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, sriracha and lime juice. Add noodles and cook for about 3 minutes.
Turn down heat and bring to a simmer. Add chopped veggies and jalapeno, if desired. Stir with chopsticks for extra fun.
Pour into bowls, top with green onion and radishes. Enjoy!
*Message from Molly: Don’t be afraid to try something new!
