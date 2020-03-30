Kid recipe: ‘Amped up’ ramen

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a choose your own adventure meal that your kids can make for the whole family! Try this “ramen” recipe made by a kid, for kids.

SA Live executive producer Diana Winters’ daughter, 11-year-old Molly, shares her recipe for “amped up" ramen loaded with veggies and protein. Get cookin'!

‘Amped up’ ramen

Serves 2-4

A nutritious choose your own adventure meal for kids. (KSAT 2020)

Ingredients:

• 4 cups chicken broth (you can also use beef or vegetable broth)

• Rice stick noodles (vermicelli) or ramen packet (look for off-brand products in international foods aisle)

• Veggies, chopped into bite-sized pieces (Molly suggests bok choy, snow peas, kale and julienned carrots)

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 shakes fish sauce

• 2 shakes rice wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon ginger

• Sriracha to taste

• Lime juice to taste

• Chopped jalapeno (optional)

• Sliced green onion (for garnish)

• Sliced radishes (for garnish)

Directions:

Boil broth in a medium sized sauce pot. Add soy sauce, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, sriracha and lime juice. Add noodles and cook for about 3 minutes.

Turn down heat and bring to a simmer. Add chopped veggies and jalapeno, if desired. Stir with chopsticks for extra fun.

Pour into bowls, top with green onion and radishes. Enjoy!

*Message from Molly: Don’t be afraid to try something new!

