The Peterson Brothers combine fun, passion, soul on stage

SAN ANTONIO – Eye contact, moving to the rhythm and illuminating passion on stage--that's what you'll get at any performance by the Peterson Brothers.

"We just like to have fun on stage," Alex Peterson said. "That's what we feed off of--positive energy."

The duo, just 20 and 22 years old, are taking on the Texas music scene with smiles.

"Our parents always supported us to do anything positive," Glenn Peterson Jr. said.

You'll find them at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels at least once a month, with a crowd that slowly builds up to a room full of jaw-dropping onlookers.

"Being able to bring a good energy, trying to put it out to the audience and trying to make everyone feel good and have a good time and spread that around on stage between all of us," Alex Peterson said.

It seems the music found them.

"We would go along with our mom and grandmother to garage sales," Glenn Jr said. "I don't know how, but we picked up the Brothers Johnson and it was their hit record."

From B.B. King to Earth Wind and Fire, their inspiration stems from the classics.

You can catch The Peterson Brothers at the Great American Picnic at the Pearl. They will perform from 5 - 8 p.m. Click here for more on their music.