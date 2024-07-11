Jen Tobias-Struski SA Live Co-Host

Jen Tobias-Struski is a proud San Antonian who celebrates her hometown every day as a co-host on SA Live. With an Emmy Award-winning background in journalism, Jen is dedicated to showcasing the positive people making a difference in the Alamo City. Her broadcasting journey began as a video editor at just 17 years old, leading to roles as a booking producer, multimedia journalist, and fill-in co-host before assuming her current position as co-host of San Antonio’s top lifestyle show. A graduate of Southwest High School and St. Mary’s University, Jen has deep roots in San Antonio. Throughout her career, Jen has interviewed Texas icons such as George Strait, Troy Aikman, David Robinson, and Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. Whether sparring with two-time world champion Jesse James Leija on-air or highlighting "Real San Antonians" in feature stories, Jen has been instrumental in launching popular segments like "Texas Trippin’," "Real San Antonians," and the home and garden series "Happy Space." Outside of work, Jen stays active with her husband, two kids and three dogs.