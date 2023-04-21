Recipes: Tacos al pastor + mango shrimp tacos

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for some simple Fiesta recipes? Look no more! Fischer & Wieser have you covered with two easy taco recipes and a cocktail (below).

Tacos Al Pastor

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds pork shoulder roast Shredded

• 1 10.6-ounce Fischer & Wieser’s Roasted Pineapple Habanero Sauce

• 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

• 2 cups cabbage, jicama slaw

• 6 corn tortillas

• 1/4 cup cilantro leaves

• Mango pineapple salsa

Directions:

In a sauté pan on medium to low heat add grape seed oil, then add shredded pork meat.

Let pork heat for a few minutes then add Fischer & Wieser’s Roasted Pineapple Habanero Sauce and 1/4 cup of water stir and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Heat a comal and spray with avocado oil. Warm tortillas till they start to brown.

Assemble tacos with meat, garnish with cabbage jicama slaw, Pineapple Mango Salsa and pickled onion.

Shrimp Tacos (KSAT-12)

Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients:

• 18-20 large shrimp, peeled, deveined, and no tail

• 1 10.6-ounce Fischer & Wieser’s Roasted Pineapple Coconut Mango Tequila Sauce

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 cups of cabbage, jicama slaw

• 6 corn tortillas

• 1/4 cup cilantro leaves

• Mango pineapple salsa

Directions:

In a large sauté pan over medium heat, heat the olive oil. In a bowl add shrimp and Fischer & Wieser’s Roasted Pineapple Coconut Mango Tequila Sauce and toss until Shrimp is fully coated. Add the shrimp and sauté for 2 minutes and turn shrimp over to brown on other side for 2 minutes or until fully cooked. Remove from heat.

Heat a comal and spray with avocado oil. Warm tortillas till they start to brown.

Assemble tacos with meat, garnish with cabbage jicama slaw, Pineapple Mango Salsa and pickled onion.

Mango Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

• 1 pineapple

• 2 mangos

• 1 red bell pepper

• 1 jalapeño

• 1 red onion

• 1/2 cup of cilantro

• 2 tablespoon pineapple mango tequila sauce

Directions:

Dice fruit and vegetables and mix well in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of Fischer & Wieser’s Pineapple Mango Tequila Sauce, combine and serve.

Texas Dove Cocktail

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Five Judges Gin

• 2-3 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

• 1/2 ounces fresh lime juice

• 1/2 ounces simple syrup or 1 ounce Prickly Pear Habanero Cocktail Mix

• Grapefruit wedge and/or jalapeño slice

• Topo Chico

Directions:

Pour in Five Judges Gin, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup or Prickly Pear Habanero Cocktail Mix (for spicy version) into a shaker. Add ice to shaker. Shake until shaker tins are frosted. Pour and strain into a lowball glass. Add ice. Top with Topo Chico. Garnish with grapefruit wedge and/or jalapeño slices.