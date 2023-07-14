104º

SA Live

CineFestival returns to the West Side of San Antonio

The longest-running Latino film festival is happening this weekend at the Historic Guadalupe Theater

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

San Antonio’s original Latinx film festival returns this week at the historic Guadalupe Theater. The festival features 114 films, including 38 from San Antonio.

Jen Tobias-Struski caught up with actors Jesse Borrego, a San Antonio native, Valente Rodriguez, and Geoffrey Ruiz. The trio spoke about the 30th anniversary of the iconic cult classic “Blood In, Blood Out.”

“The paintings from Cruzito who was from San Antonio, he used to ask me ‘did you ever think it was gonna be this good?’ and I said yes, I knew what I was doing,” Borrego said. “But I also saw an incredible array of talent that Taylor Hackford put together.”

Borrego, CineFestival artistic advisor, encourages San Antonians to attend the festival to support “Chicano and LatinX filmmakers.”

Click here for more screening information.

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

