Sheriff: Mom calls 911 after teen on way to school notices woman’s body from school bus window

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the death of a woman whose body was discovered Wednesday morning by a teenager on her way to school.

Salazar said the teen spotted the body from her school bus window as it drove along a road near Highway 90 and Highway 211 in west Bexar County before 9 a.m.

The girl then called her mother, who went to the scene, verified the story, and called 911, he said.

“I commend the young lady for having the presence of mind to say, ‘I better call this in. I need to call my mom,’” Salazar said. “I certainly commend the mom for not just disregarding something that could be an outlandish-type story.”

The sheriff said the woman who was found dead appeared to be in her 30s or 40s.

Salazar said her body was in an area among a group of trees, set back quite a distance from the edge of the road.

“There is some trauma to the body. It’s possible she was hit by a car, but it’s also possible she was killed and dumped,” he said.

The sheriff said there would have to be further investigation done to determine how she died.

In the meantime, Salazar said he hopes someone will come forward to help identify her.

He said the woman had a distinctive tattoo on her left forearm that may stand out in someone’s mind.

“It’s a floral-type tattoo on her left forearm and it’s only one color,” Salazar said. “It’s a black tattoo. It doesn’t have any coloring on it.”

The woman was dressed in athletic clothing, including black yoga pants with shorts on top, and a blue paisley print shirt, Salazar said.

He said she also had black hair that was styled in two pigtails, high on her head.

Anyone who recognizes the description or has information on the case is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.