Body found near Highway 90 access road in far West Bexar County, BCSO says

Unidentified woman believed to be in her 30s or 40s

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A body was found on the side of the road in far West Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that a high school student in a passing bus noticed the body on the side of the road around 9 a.m. on Wednesday on the access road of Highway 90 near Highway 211.

According to the sheriff, the student called her mother, who drove to the scene and verified it was a body. The mother then called BCSO.

The unidentified woman is believed to be in her 30s or 40s and may have been there for some time, the sheriff said. He did not indicate, specifically, if she was hit or her body was dumped there.

Salazar said it was possible the woman was a pedestrian as she was wearing athletic clothes and had her hair in high pigtails.

She also had a floral tattoo in black ink on her left arm, the sheriff said.

The woman’s body had visible signs of trauma, but the sheriff said it could be from being outside.

Salazar said anyone with information is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

