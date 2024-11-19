5 things to know about 2025 Fiesta Flambeau Parade grand marshal ‘Little Mariachi’ Mateo Lopez

SAN ANTONIO – He was named the youngest mariachi singer in the world, and now he may be the youngest parade grand marshal in Fiesta history.

Mateo Lopez, known as the “Little Mariachi” and “Mini Mariachi,” was named the 2025 Fiesta Flambeau Parade grand marshal on Tuesday.

“I’m so excited to be the grand marshal of this year’s Flambeau Parade. It’s a big honor, and I’m really proud to represent everyone in our community,” he said at a news conference. “Being part of this parade means a lot to me because it brings everyone together to have fun and celebrate.”

While it’s not immediately known if Mateo is the youngest grand marshal in Fiesta parade history, he is only nine years old. Most Fiesta parade grand marshals are adults.

Here are five things to know about Mateo Lopez: