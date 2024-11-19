Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE at 11 am: 2025 Fiesta Flambeau Parade marshal, honorary grand marshals to be announced

Fiesta Flambeau Parade to illuminate streets of downtown San Antonio on May 3, 2025

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Fiesta Flambeau Parade, Fiesta, San Antonio, Things To Do
Fiesta Flambeau Parade: McAllen Holiday Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Find out who will be the marshal and honorary grand marshals for the 2025 Fiesta Flambeau Parade during an announcement event on Tuesday.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association plans to make the announcement at 11 a.m. at Hilton Palacio del Rio.

KSAT plans to livestream the event, which you can watch in the video player above.

The stream will be able to view on KSAT.com, KSAT+ and on KSAT’s YouTube channel.

In July, parade officials announced the parade’s theme and logo for the 2025 parade.

The theme, “Deep in the Arts of Texas,” features and promotes all of the arts in Texas.

The logo includes some of the arts that people may see on a road trip across the state, including the Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen, the Vaquero sculpture in El Paso, the Friendly Cowboy Western String Band in Lubbock, the “Dandelion” fountain at Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston, sandcastles in Corpus Christi and El Trompo in downtown San Antonio.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is known as America’s largest illuminated night parade. Last year’s parade featured 168 entries including 68 floats, bands and dance groups, and was watched by more than 1 million people in person and on KSAT’s broadcast.

Fiesta may be six months away, but you can relive some of last year’s memories.

Check out some of the photos and videos shared by KSAT Connect users of the 2024 Fiesta Flambeau Parade. You can also watch the entire 2024 Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

,

