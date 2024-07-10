Fiesta Flambeau Association announces theme, logo for 2025 parade

The Fiesta Flambeau Association will announce on Wednesday the theme and logo for the 2025 event.

The announcement will come during a 10 a.m. press conference. You can watch it as a livestream in this article.

Recommended Videos

Fiesta may be nine months away, but you can relive some of last year’s memories.

Check out some of the photos and videos shared by KSAT Connect users of the 2024 Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The Battle of Flowers parade is the second oldest parade and the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is known as America’s largest illuminated night parade with more than 200 parade entries and a typical attendance of about 750,000 spectators. It’s also broadcasted and livestreamed (on KSAT!) to about 1.5 million more people.